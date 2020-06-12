Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 56,226,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,964,512. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

