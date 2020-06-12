FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lifted to Hold at

upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

