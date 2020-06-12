Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Update

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 14th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 375,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,278. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Rene Dittrich acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 120,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $814,806.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,181,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth $144,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Front Yard Residential in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.