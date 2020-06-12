Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RESI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $481.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Rene Dittrich purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $197,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,181,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,408,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

