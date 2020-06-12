Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,764 ($22.45) to GBX 2,080 ($26.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 2,073 ($26.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.46) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,955.20 ($24.88).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.65) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,754.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.81. The firm has a market cap of $692.63 million and a PE ratio of 128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

