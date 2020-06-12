Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDEV. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,764 ($22.45) to GBX 2,080 ($26.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,955.20 ($24.88).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,840 ($23.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $692.63 million and a PE ratio of 128.06. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.81.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

