Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($37.64) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($37.92) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.10 ($38.31).

Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.03.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.