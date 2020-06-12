Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($37.64) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($37.92) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.10 ($38.31).

Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.03.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

