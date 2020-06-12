Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 155,750 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.91% of Trinity Industries worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 24,889,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,313,000 after buying an additional 2,328,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,814 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,319,000 after buying an additional 345,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,681,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

TRN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,362. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

