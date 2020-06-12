Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 59,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.