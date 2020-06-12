Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,971 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,668,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after buying an additional 640,977 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 479.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after buying an additional 572,483 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after buying an additional 530,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after acquiring an additional 475,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

WCN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 37,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,862. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.48. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

