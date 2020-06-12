Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,268 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 719,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,287. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.