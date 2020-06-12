Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 33,714 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Paypal were worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 28.3% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $4,266,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Paypal by 11.0% during the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 200,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paypal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,743,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,048,000 after purchasing an additional 288,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.25. 277,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,423. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $160.89. The company has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

