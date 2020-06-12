Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,250 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. 58,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

