Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,264,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $64.16. 75,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

