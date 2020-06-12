GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.16 ($27.14).

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -28.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.14 and its 200-day moving average is €25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($34.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

