General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.29. 46,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,310. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

