General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.22. The company had a trading volume of 593,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,310. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

