General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,310. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

