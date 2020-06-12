Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.43. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 64,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $84.66. 46,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

