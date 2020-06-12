Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,680,707 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $884,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $324,394,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,888,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,456,760. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,220,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.