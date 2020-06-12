Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,680,707 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $884,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after purchasing an additional 347,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $324,394,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
AMD stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,888,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,456,760. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,220,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.