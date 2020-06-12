Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,765,697 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765,697 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Centene worth $544,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 470,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 200,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

