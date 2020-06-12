Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,779 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Moody’s worth $568,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.56. 16,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.34. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

