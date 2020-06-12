Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 103,336 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of American Express worth $786,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 298,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,159. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

