Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 91,973 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of ConocoPhillips worth $506,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

COP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 209,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,664. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

