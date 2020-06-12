Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Autodesk worth $513,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $222.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,122. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $240.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

