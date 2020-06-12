Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,616 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Eaton worth $472,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

ETN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 61,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.