Geode Capital Management LLC Has $810.91 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,009,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Southern worth $810,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $494,229,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.