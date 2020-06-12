Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of TJX Companies worth $871,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,360,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,572,000 after buying an additional 2,902,733 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,978,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,208,000 after buying an additional 412,954 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,940,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 250.8% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 13,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 215,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,369,045. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

