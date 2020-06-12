Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Analog Devices worth $483,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold a total of 13,846 shares of company stock worth $1,544,164 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. 1,316,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

