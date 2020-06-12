Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Allstate worth $462,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 868,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,411. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.