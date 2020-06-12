Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 130,305 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $585,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.40. 1,304,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,457. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.