Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,881 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,080,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $876,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE CCI traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.