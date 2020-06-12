Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,959 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Lowe’s Companies worth $893,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.05. 1,801,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

