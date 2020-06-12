Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,129 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Becton Dickinson and worth $858,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.17. The stock had a trading volume of 797,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,326. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

