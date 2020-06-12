Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,106 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of General Mills worth $474,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. 152,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,584. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

