Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,274 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Public Storage worth $648,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,740. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $206.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

