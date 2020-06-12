Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $890,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,412. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

