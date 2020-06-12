Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $669,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 3,321,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.