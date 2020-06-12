Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,772 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Sherwin-Williams worth $511,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

