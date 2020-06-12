Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 154,234 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,733,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of U.S. Bancorp worth $713,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 517,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,749,000 after purchasing an additional 193,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. 369,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,021. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

