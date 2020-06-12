Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,261 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,151,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $625,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

