GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.42.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

