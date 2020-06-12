Glazer Capital LLC Invests $14.66 Million in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,658,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Legg Mason as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Legg Mason stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 253,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock valued at $108,319,205. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.