Glazer Capital LLC Invests $37.58 Million in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 447,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,582,000. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 2.5% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of T-Mobile Us as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after buying an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $794,509,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 213,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

