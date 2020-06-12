Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 135 ($1.72) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 115 ($1.46).

Gocompare.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33.

In related news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02), for a total value of £13,896 ($17,686.14).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

