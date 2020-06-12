Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.20 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays set a €6.10 ($6.85) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($8.71) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.97 ($8.96).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($9.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.