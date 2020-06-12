Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRPRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI alerts:

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.32.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is one of the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 6,200 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.