Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.37) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($101.82) to GBX 7,600 ($96.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($82.09) to GBX 6,690 ($85.15) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($98.00) to GBX 8,300 ($105.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,216 ($104.57) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,533.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,672.15. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

