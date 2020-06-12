Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GROUF opened at $8.51 on Monday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

