Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Graham stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 157.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

